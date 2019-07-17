Kris Alan Robertson, 59, of St. Joseph, MO

Kris' Obituary

Kris Alan Robertson, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born March 14, 1960 in St. Joseph, son of Phyllis and Clinton Robertson. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1979. He served in the U.S. Army. Following his military service he began working at Buchanan County Sheriff's Department as a Sheriff's Deputy, retiring in 2005 after 20 years of service. Kris enjoyed motorcycles, was a gun enthusiast and an animal lover. Kris was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Robertson and mother, Phyllis Marian Robertson. Survivors include, 3 children, Scott Robertson, Kelly Anderson, and Bryan Robertson all of St. Joseph, Siblings, Donnie Robertson of St. Joseph, Larry Robertson of Independence, MO, and Carolyn (Bob) Swope of St Joseph, 5 grandchildren, Hunter, Angelina, Bayler, Oliver, Violette, 2 nieces , Ashley (Tyson) Monach-Bottoroff, and Jamie (Zach) Monach-Barnes, 2 great nieces, Paisley and Hayden Barnes and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Robertson will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Kris Robertson Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home or online at ruppfuneral.com, select obituary and select donate funeral funds.