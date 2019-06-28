Kriss Quentin Goslee, 65, of Skidmore, MO, passed away at his home in Skidmore.

He was born on July 16, 1953, in Maryville, MO, to parents Carroll Quentin “Q” Goslee and Margret Ailene (Hammond) Goslee. He was of the Christian faith.

Kriss was a truck diver in years passed.

He was an avid antique hunter, rock hunter, and he loved working with wood.

He was preceded in death by both parents, a brother Kirk Rylan Goslee, and a nephew Brent Goslee.

Kriss is survived by his three children: Kirk Emerson (Lanie) Goslee of Highlands Ranch, CO, Shandi Quinn (Brian) Tippett of Aurora, CO, and Jessica Spainhower of Grant City, MO; seven grandchildren: Lyiah, Kadin, Kyler, and Ellee Goslee, Braxton and Brodie Tippett, and Audra Spainhower; three brothers Ken (Bobbi) Goslee of Kissie Mills, MO, Kermit (Ronda) Goslee of Maryville, MO and Kirby Goslee of Skidmore, MO, as well as nieces and nephews.

Kriss’s body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home of Maryville, MO.

Graveside services will be held at a later date