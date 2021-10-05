Clear
Kristie Gardner, 62

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:56 PM

Kristie Gardner, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021.
She was born December 1, 1958, to Robert and Leila (Schwalm) Davis.
Kristie loved animals and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother, David Davis; sisters, Robin Thomas, Janice Sipes.
Survivors include her sons, Robert Gardner (Ashley), Timothy Gardner (Julie), Joseph Gardner (Lacey); 7 grandchildren; sister, Lorie Russell; mother, Leila Davis; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 3:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
