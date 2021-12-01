Kristin Clark, 56, Merriam, Kansas; passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at her home.

Kristin was born on February 16, 1965 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a graduate of North Andrew High School in Rosendale. She furthered her education at Northwest Missouri State University with a B.S. in broadcasting and received her Master's Degree in business administration.

Ms. Clark had several jobs as a project manager, notably at Broadcast Data Systems which she greatly enjoyed.

Kristin attended Whitesville Baptist Church throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling and the gift of friendship and family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Kristin is survived by her niece, Andrea (Alec Deardeuff), Rockwell, IA; sister-in-law, Gloria Clark, Hickman, NE and numerous aunts, uncle, cousins and friends.

Kristin was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Frances (Schildknecht) Clark; brother, Keith Clark and other family members.

Service 11:00 AM Saturday, December 4, 2021, Whitesville Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Whitesville Cemetery.

The family has requested memorial donations to Whitesville Baptist Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, Savannah, MO