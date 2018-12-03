Clear
Kristina Anne Hollis (Gillette), 55, of Platte City, MO

Following cremation, a visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 followed by a 2:00 p.m. memorial service. Rollins Funeral Home Address 1106 East Branch Street PO Box 1094 Platte City, MO 64079

Kristina Hollis, 55, of Platte City, MO passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Kristina was born December 27, 1962 in Phoenix, AZ to Rodger and Donna (McKean) Gillette. She was raised in Arizona and moved to Platte City in 1992. Kristina married Roy Winston Hollis on August 15, 1990 in Sierra Vista, AZ. Kristina was involved in a wide array of interests which included being a certified respiratory therapist, a cosmetologist, and had earned her associate’s degree in computer aided design. She worked for Motorola for 10 years, before moving to Platte City, where she worked with Platte County Schools, and helped people with mental disabilities. Kristina was a very spiritual person and attended The Rock of K.C. She was an avid bingo player and was very artistic, enjoying various crafts. Kristina was preceded in death by her mother, and a son William Hollis. She is survived by: her husband Roy; her sons Jesse English, and Quinten (Bobbi Jo) Reischmann; 5 grandchildren Wyatt, Makenzie, Elliot, Lucy, and Lucas; her siblings Angela Adams, Jeff Gillette, and Robin Pilkin; and her lifelong friend Julie Steinbach. Following cremation, a visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 followed by a 2:00 p.m. memorial service. Memorial contributions can be given to: Wayside Waifs—3901 Martha Truman Rd.—K.C., MO 61437.

