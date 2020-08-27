Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kristina Marie Judith (Stockbridge) Lawrence, 36

Visitation: Saturday, August 29th, 2020 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Rollins Funeral Home. 1106 East Branch Street, Platte City, MO 64079. ■ Service: Saturday, August 29th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Rollins Funeral Home.

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 9:56 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Kristina Lawrence, 36, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home in Platte City, MO. Kristina was born July 18, 1984 in Dallas, TX to Ronald Charles Stockbridge and Leeia Kay Kossen. Kristina was a 2002 graduate of the Garrison High School in Liberty, MO. She was of the Catholic faith. Kristina was very artistic and loved to paint. She was also an animal lover and adored her 3 dogs. Kristina was preceded in death by her father; her grandparents Mary and Charles Stockbridge; grandfather Charles Kossen; aunt Robin Kossen; and her uncle Bart Kossen. She is survived by her mother Leeia Kay Kossen of Platte City; her siblings Jennifer (Tony) Lipscomb of Cocoa Beach, FL; nephews Chase Lipscomb of Cocoa Beach, Tyler (Brooke Ricketts) Wright of Holden, MO; her grandmother Judith Kossen of Platte City; her uncles Bill, Brett, (Beth), Brad (Deanna), and Zachary (Gaylene Jeanneret) Kossen; her dear friend Johnathan Maudlin; her beloved pets Lucy, Chewy, and Hoodoo; and numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29; followed by a 3:00 p.m. funeral service at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the SPCA or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the end of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories