Kristina Marie Judith (Stockbridge) Lawrence, 36

Kristina Lawrence, 36, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home in Platte City, MO. Kristina was born July 18, 1984 in Dallas, TX to Ronald Charles Stockbridge and Leeia Kay Kossen. Kristina was a 2002 graduate of the Garrison High School in Liberty, MO. She was of the Catholic faith. Kristina was very artistic and loved to paint. She was also an animal lover and adored her 3 dogs. Kristina was preceded in death by her father; her grandparents Mary and Charles Stockbridge; grandfather Charles Kossen; aunt Robin Kossen; and her uncle Bart Kossen. She is survived by her mother Leeia Kay Kossen of Platte City; her siblings Jennifer (Tony) Lipscomb of Cocoa Beach, FL; nephews Chase Lipscomb of Cocoa Beach, Tyler (Brooke Ricketts) Wright of Holden, MO; her grandmother Judith Kossen of Platte City; her uncles Bill, Brett, (Beth), Brad (Deanna), and Zachary (Gaylene Jeanneret) Kossen; her dear friend Johnathan Maudlin; her beloved pets Lucy, Chewy, and Hoodoo; and numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29; followed by a 3:00 p.m. funeral service at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the SPCA or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.