Kurby Robin Burns May 28, 1952 - May 08, 2019

Mr. Burns' body has been cremated under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. No services are planned at this time.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 8:32 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Kurby Robin Burns, 66, Maryville, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Maryville Living Center, Maryville, MO.

He was born May 28, 1952, in Maryville to John Robin and Winifred Marie Herndon Burns.

Mr. Burns was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Parnell, MO.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother; two children, Renee Burns (Tracy Platz), Kansas City, MO, Shaun Burns (Brittany Martin), Lackland AFB, TX; three grandchildren, Alexis, Brianna and Garrett Platz; two brothers, Steve Burns (Janie), Kansas City, and Joe Burns (Robin), Pickering; three sisters, Jennifer Burns-Tunell (Kirby), Stephanie Burns (Mark Zimmerman), Maryville, and Gwenna Zacchini (Tom), Aurora, CO.

