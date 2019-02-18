Wathena, Kansas Kyle Anthony (Hammer) Juhl, 29, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, after being struck by an oncoming vehicle while making a heroic attempt to assist another motorist who was having a medical emergency.

Kyle was born on April 14, 1989, to Tonya Juhl & Curt Swoboda.

He was a member of the U.S. Army. He was a founding partner in Com Sol (Private Armed Security).

Kyle was preceded in death by a son, Axton King Juhl, maternal grandfather, Wallace Juhl, paternal grandmother, Alice Keller, paternal grandmother, Beverly Swoboda & Paternal grandparents, Ray & Stella Manthe.

Kyle married Amy Nester on April 10, 2009 in Troy, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors, children, Adrik, Kwynn, Axel & Ajay Juhl;

Parents, Dan & Tonya Keller, Troy, Kansas;

Curt & Tammy Swoboda of Wathena, Kansas;

Brother, Kace Keller, Troy, Kansas;

Mother & father-in-laws; Bill & Theresa Nester & Doug & Karla Timmons;

Maternal grandmother, Nellie Juhl;

Paternal grandfather, Howard Keller Jr.;

Paternal grandfather, Eugene Swoboda;

Sisters-in-law, Jennifer, Laura & Ashlee Nester;

Brothers-in-law, Billy Nester & Tim King;

Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.

Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 18, 2019.

At the: First Christian Church in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 4-6 Sunday at the church. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

In charge of arrangements.

Kyle’s wishes were to be cremated with inurnment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kyle Juhl Memorial Fund.