Kyle Anthony (Hammer) Juhl, 29, of Wathena, Kansas

Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 18, 2019. At the: First Christian Church in Troy, Kansas. Visitation: 4-6 Sunday at the church. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. In charge of arrangements. Kyle’s wishes were to be cremated with inurnment at a later date.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Wathena, Kansas Kyle Anthony (Hammer) Juhl, 29, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, after being struck by an oncoming vehicle while making a heroic attempt to assist another motorist who was having a medical emergency.
Kyle was born on April 14, 1989, to Tonya Juhl & Curt Swoboda.
He was a member of the U.S. Army. He was a founding partner in Com Sol (Private Armed Security).
Kyle was preceded in death by a son, Axton King Juhl, maternal grandfather, Wallace Juhl, paternal grandmother, Alice Keller, paternal grandmother, Beverly Swoboda & Paternal grandparents, Ray & Stella Manthe.
Kyle married Amy Nester on April 10, 2009 in Troy, Kansas. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors, children, Adrik, Kwynn, Axel & Ajay Juhl;
Parents, Dan & Tonya Keller, Troy, Kansas;
Curt & Tammy Swoboda of Wathena, Kansas;
Brother, Kace Keller, Troy, Kansas;
Mother & father-in-laws; Bill & Theresa Nester & Doug & Karla Timmons;
Maternal grandmother, Nellie Juhl;
Paternal grandfather, Howard Keller Jr.;
Paternal grandfather, Eugene Swoboda;
Sisters-in-law, Jennifer, Laura & Ashlee Nester;
Brothers-in-law, Billy Nester & Tim King;
Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kyle Juhl Memorial Fund.

