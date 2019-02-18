Wathena, Kansas Kyle Anthony (Hammer) Juhl, 29, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, after being struck by an oncoming vehicle while making a heroic attempt to assist another motorist who was having a medical emergency.
Kyle was born on April 14, 1989, to Tonya Juhl & Curt Swoboda.
He was a member of the U.S. Army. He was a founding partner in Com Sol (Private Armed Security).
Kyle was preceded in death by a son, Axton King Juhl, maternal grandfather, Wallace Juhl, paternal grandmother, Alice Keller, paternal grandmother, Beverly Swoboda & Paternal grandparents, Ray & Stella Manthe.
Kyle married Amy Nester on April 10, 2009 in Troy, Kansas. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors, children, Adrik, Kwynn, Axel & Ajay Juhl;
Parents, Dan & Tonya Keller, Troy, Kansas;
Curt & Tammy Swoboda of Wathena, Kansas;
Brother, Kace Keller, Troy, Kansas;
Mother & father-in-laws; Bill & Theresa Nester & Doug & Karla Timmons;
Maternal grandmother, Nellie Juhl;
Paternal grandfather, Howard Keller Jr.;
Paternal grandfather, Eugene Swoboda;
Sisters-in-law, Jennifer, Laura & Ashlee Nester;
Brothers-in-law, Billy Nester & Tim King;
Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.
Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 18, 2019.
At the: First Christian Church in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: 4-6 Sunday at the church. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
In charge of arrangements.
Kyle’s wishes were to be cremated with inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kyle Juhl Memorial Fund.
Related Content
- Kyle Anthony (Hammer) Juhl, 29, of Wathena, Kansas
- Theresa Rose Elder, 54, Wathena, Kansas
- Virginia Naomi Schmitt, 88, Wathena, Kansas,
- Lloyd “Roger” Ruhnke, 76, Wathena, Kansas
- John E. Karn, 82, of Wathena, Kansas
- Norman L. Hrenchir, 92, of Wathena, Kansas
- Susan Elizabeth (Dittemore) Nelson, 60, of Wathena, Kansas
- Mary Grace Hewins Koons, 95 of Wathena, Kansas
- Robert L. “Bob” Shuster, 89, of Wathena, Kansas
- Linda J. (Montgomery) Juhl, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri