Kyle's Obituary

Kyle Dudley Roach 53, of Faucett, MO passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home. He was born June 30, 1965 in Atchison, Kansas son of Marie & Gary Roach. He graduated from North Platte High School, class of 1983. Kyle was a cowboy. He loved working horses and cattle on his area farm. In the past, Kyle was a saddle bronc rider, competing in various rodeos. He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Roger Roach. He is survived by brother, Rod (Jennifer) Roach of Dearborn, MO, sister, Tracy (Randy) Willy of Faucett, MO, sister, Terri Roach of Las Vegas, NV, mother, Marie Bird, daughter, Kasie Gerke, uncle, Jim Roach and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Roach has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Gary Roach Scholarship Fund c/o Tracy Willy