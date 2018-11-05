Kyle Stephen Fowler
March 06, 1985 - November 02, 2018
Kyle Stephen Fowler 33, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, November 2, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born March 6, 1985 in Cameron, Missouri. He graduated from Central High School. Kyle enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and camping, and he was an organ donor. Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Fowler. Survivors include his mother, Ellen (Dean) Blanton, Saint Joseph, MO, maternal grandmother, Elvera Crow, paternal grandmother, Pauline Fowler, daughter, Kynleigh Fowler, step children: Tessa, Trevor, Austin, and Cheyenne, brothers: Roger Blanton, Jimmy (Karen) Blanton, Travis (Candice) Blanton, sisters, Denise (Brandon) Fowler, Linda Pennell, and Sherrie Smith, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, cremation will follow visitation services.
Related Content
- Kyle Stephen Fowler March 06, 1985 - November 02, 2018
- Michael "Big Mike" Johnston November 28, 1961 - March 30, 2018
- Gail Ann Parker November 28, 1959 - November 02, 2018
- Wilbur Lee Stephens April 21, 1932 - August 22, 2018
- Stephen F. Slawson December 6, 1953 - September 10, 2018
- Stephen Wayne "Rosie" Rosenbohm October 26, 1958 - October 04, 2018
- Norman Barge March 09, 2018
- William Lavern Straughn November 02, 2011 - August 18, 2018
- Lloyd Melvin Roberts January 18, 1929 - November 02, 2018
- Kyle Michael Hargrave, 23, of Cameron, Mo.