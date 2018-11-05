Kyle Stephen Fowler

March 06, 1985 - November 02, 2018

Kyle Stephen Fowler 33, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, November 2, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born March 6, 1985 in Cameron, Missouri. He graduated from Central High School. Kyle enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and camping, and he was an organ donor. Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Fowler. Survivors include his mother, Ellen (Dean) Blanton, Saint Joseph, MO, maternal grandmother, Elvera Crow, paternal grandmother, Pauline Fowler, daughter, Kynleigh Fowler, step children: Tessa, Trevor, Austin, and Cheyenne, brothers: Roger Blanton, Jimmy (Karen) Blanton, Travis (Candice) Blanton, sisters, Denise (Brandon) Fowler, Linda Pennell, and Sherrie Smith, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, cremation will follow visitation services.