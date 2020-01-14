Kym Lynn George, 49

Kimberly Lynn George 49, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 13, 1970 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Marilyn and Gary Decker Sr. She graduated from Savannah High School class of 1988 and worked at Tyson Foods as a Production Supervisor for over 24 years. She enjoyed getting her nails done, vacations in Branson, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren, and was very dedicated to her family. She will be sadly missed by her family and her work family. Kim was preceded in death by husband, Donavon George, father Gary Decker Sr., maternal grandparents, Carl & Virginia Steidel, paternal grandparents, Charles & Lois Decker, nephew, Stephen Lance, and brother Gary Decker Jr. Survivors include, her mother Marilyn Decker, Savannah, Missouri, daughters; Ashley Decker, Gena George, Katlyn George, Haley Holt, and Kodea Bringus, grandchildren: Alazaya Decker, Michael & Myles Groce, Jeron George, Mathyius Walker, and Torence Cupil, several neices and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Marty McCallon officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.