L. Earl Stephenson 90, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

A memorial mass will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cure of Ars Catholic Church 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS. 66206. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO at a later date.

Earl was born January 5, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri to L. Earl Stephenson and Irene Holland Stephenson. Earl graduated from De La Salle High School and from Rockhurst University.

He was a Korean War veteran serving from 1951-1953. Following his service in the military, Earl was a salesman and later owned his own business selling building materials and brick to area builders.

Earl retired in the mid-1980's and spent his retirement traveling and playing senior softball as well as the Senior Olympics. Earl was a talented baseball and basketball player and enjoyed his time coaching an area youth baseball camp.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Irene Stephenson, his sister Vernelle Stephenson Bruns and his brother John Stephenson.

He is survived by his niece Elaine Dunn, Susie Rollheiser and many great nieces and nephews. Earl was a very generous person with a great sense of humor and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Servants of Mary, 800 N. 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice and Brookdale of Leawood for their exceptional care.