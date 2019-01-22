LaVaughn Elliott Pyatt

1929-2019

LaVaughn Elliott Pyatt, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019.

She was born on April 16, 1929, to John Elliott and Bessie Hensley Elliott in Carthage, Missouri.

Mrs. Pyatt was a past member of PEO Chapter T, Culture Club, and the United Methodist Church, all of Chillicothe, Missouri; and Antique Study Club of Trenton, Missouri. After moving to St. Joseph, she was a member of Runcie Club and loved to play cards at the Moila Shrine Temple where her late husband was a member. She also enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Central America.

She married Robert F. Pyatt on July 31, 1949, in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on April 16, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Evelyn Parker and Ione Lane; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Anne Pyatt.

Survivors include two sons, Robert E. Pyatt of St. Joseph, Missouri, and John J. Pyatt (Janelle) of Alliance, Nebraska; three grandchildren, Robert C. and Alexander M. Pyatt of St. Joseph, and James Pyatt of Alliance, Nebraska.

The family would like to thank the staff and professionals at Living Community of St. Joseph, Mosaic Life Care and Mosaic Hospice for all the care and attention provided to LaVaughn over the years.

Farewell Services 1:30 P.M. Saturday, Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Cremation has taken place at her request. The family requests contributions to St. Francis Xavier School or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.