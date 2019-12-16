Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

LaVera Rose Wilson, 95

Visitation: Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. 333 S. Davis Maryville, MO 64468. Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 11:00 AM @ St. Gregory's Catholic Church.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

LaVera Rose (Wilmes) Wilson, 95, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, with family at her side.

LaVera was born in Lawrence, NE, on January 2, 1924. Her parents were Herman Henry and Agnes Catherine (Kohmetscher) Wilmes. She grew up in the Bedison, MO area, and lived many years in Maryville.

On February 16, 1953, LaVera was united in marriage to Norris W. “Doc” Wilson, in Harrison, AR; he passed away on November 2, 2013 after 60 years of marriage.

For 15 years LaVera was the head cook at the Maryville High School. She was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, and was a former member of the Ladies Guild of the Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Doc; her 6 brothers, Gene, Clyde, Donald, Victor, Vernon, and LeRoy Wilmes; and her 2 sisters, Eileen Linneman, and Lucille Manning.

Her survivors include her children, Jan (Ed) Barber, Urbandale, IA, Linda Mercer, Clearfield, IA, Ron (Elaine) Wilson, Maryville, MO, and Karen (Brian) Clark, Springfield, MO; her brother, Paul (JoAnn) Wilmes, Altus, OK; sister in law, Jean Walker, Ravenwood, MO, her brother in law, Burton (Betty) Wilson, Stanberry, MO, and her former sister in law, Ada Mae Wilmes, Maryville, MO; 10 grandchildren, Kim Victor, Kris Brashear, Keri (Billy) Rietz, Todd (Brenda) Poppa, Tim (Michelle) Poppa, Nathan (Anne) Wilson, Tyler (Anna) Wilson, Katie (Tanner) Walter, Brice Clark, and Bailey Clark; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church. 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Fairfax
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Sunday we saw 2-4 inches of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow was found to the southwest of us with amounts reaching up to 4 -7 inches of snow. Temperatures were on the cold side as we will only see highs in the upper 20's and lower 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories