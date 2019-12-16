LaVera Rose Wilson, 95

LaVera Rose (Wilmes) Wilson, 95, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, with family at her side.

LaVera was born in Lawrence, NE, on January 2, 1924. Her parents were Herman Henry and Agnes Catherine (Kohmetscher) Wilmes. She grew up in the Bedison, MO area, and lived many years in Maryville.

On February 16, 1953, LaVera was united in marriage to Norris W. “Doc” Wilson, in Harrison, AR; he passed away on November 2, 2013 after 60 years of marriage.

For 15 years LaVera was the head cook at the Maryville High School. She was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, and was a former member of the Ladies Guild of the Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Doc; her 6 brothers, Gene, Clyde, Donald, Victor, Vernon, and LeRoy Wilmes; and her 2 sisters, Eileen Linneman, and Lucille Manning.

Her survivors include her children, Jan (Ed) Barber, Urbandale, IA, Linda Mercer, Clearfield, IA, Ron (Elaine) Wilson, Maryville, MO, and Karen (Brian) Clark, Springfield, MO; her brother, Paul (JoAnn) Wilmes, Altus, OK; sister in law, Jean Walker, Ravenwood, MO, her brother in law, Burton (Betty) Wilson, Stanberry, MO, and her former sister in law, Ada Mae Wilmes, Maryville, MO; 10 grandchildren, Kim Victor, Kris Brashear, Keri (Billy) Rietz, Todd (Brenda) Poppa, Tim (Michelle) Poppa, Nathan (Anne) Wilson, Tyler (Anna) Wilson, Katie (Tanner) Walter, Brice Clark, and Bailey Clark; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church. 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468.