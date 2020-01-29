LaVona “Coline” Stoll, 83, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of Conception Junction, MO, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center.

Coline was born on June 1, 1936, in Altheston, IA; her parents were Perry J. and Rosella M. (Walker) Lewis. They preceded her in death. She had lived in Maryville the past 25 years.

On October 27, 1956, she married Alfred S. Stoll at the Abbey in Conception and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2004. She was also preceded by her parents; her brothers, Freddie, Ronnie, and Oral Dean Lewis, and sisters, Phyllis Price, and infant sister, Carolyn Lewis.

Coline was a homemaker. She had attended St. Columba Catholic Church, later she was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. She was a member of the St. Ann’s Altar Society, and the Tri-C American Legion Post 464 Auxiliary.

Her survivors include her children, Galen (Kathy) Stoll, Bolckow, MO, Cynthia (Ron) Sullivan, Maryville, MO, Randy (Lori) Stoll, Conception Junction, MO, and Lisa (Keith) Ruehter, Barnard, MO; her 2 brothers, Donald (Eloise) Lewis, Parnell, MO, and Eldon “Red” (Nancy) Lewis, Maryville, MO; 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. The burial will follow at the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO.

A parish and family Rosary will be at 5:30 PM, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. Columba Catholic Church, with visitation to follow until 8:00 PM.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tri-C America Legion Post 464 Auxiliary. Conception Junction, MO, or to the St. Ann’s Altar Society of St. Columba Catholic church.