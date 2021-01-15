Clear
Laberta Gean McKinney, 92

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 1:52 PM

Laberta Gean McKinney 92, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born January 9, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Ora & Ernest Moser. She graduated from Benton High School, and worked at TG&Y retail store. She loved her kids and grandkids, enjoyed traveling, and feeding the ducks at Krug Park. Laberta was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her cousins, Bob H. Deatherage, Ann Rene Deatherage, Roxanna Rich, Rita Roupe, and Rona Morrison, step daughter, Pam (Jim) Tapee, grandchildren, Jaymi Tapee and Jayna Monical, great grandchildren, Aubrey Neal (Spencer), Allie Monical, Gabe Barron, and Jhaze Tapee. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
