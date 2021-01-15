Laberta Gean McKinney 92, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born January 9, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Ora & Ernest Moser. She graduated from Benton High School, and worked at TG&Y retail store. She loved her kids and grandkids, enjoyed traveling, and feeding the ducks at Krug Park. Laberta was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her cousins, Bob H. Deatherage, Ann Rene Deatherage, Roxanna Rich, Rita Roupe, and Rona Morrison, step daughter, Pam (Jim) Tapee, grandchildren, Jaymi Tapee and Jayna Monical, great grandchildren, Aubrey Neal (Spencer), Allie Monical, Gabe Barron, and Jhaze Tapee. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.