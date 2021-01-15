Clear
Lacie Renee Hearn, 27

Lacie Renee “NeNe” Hearn, 27, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 1:59 PM

She was born April 6, 1993 in Harris County, Texas to Vernon Hearn and Kimberly McLaughlin.
Lacie was a bartender and very much loved by her family at Big Shots.
She was an avid Harry Potter fan, loved doing puzzles and enjoyed taking photos. Lacie’s greatest joy was to spend time with her children and throw extravagant birthday parties.
She had a very kind heart and was willing to help others, even when she didn’t have anything to give.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Helen Joann Hearn “Nana”.
Survivors include her children, Brayden, Jaiden, Demi; mother, Kimberly McLaughlin (Andrew); father, Vernon Hearn (Lisa); siblings, Andrew McKenzie, Jamie McKenzie, Annabelle McLaughlin, Gracelyn Hearn, Haley Davis; maternal grandparents, James and Mariann Holstein; paternal grandfather, Benny J. Hearn, several uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Cancer Society.


