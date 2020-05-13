Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lacreaca Louise Tolliver, 47

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: May 13, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lacreaca Louise Tolliver, 47, of St. Joseph, died May 9, 2020. Lacreaca was born October 10, 1972 in St. Joseph to Madeline L. Tolliver and Glenn M. Cruse.

She served her country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army for 10 years, receiving an honorable discharge. She then graduated with an Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Missouri Western State University, and worked for St. Lukes Memorial Hospital in Leavenworth, KS.

Survivors include her daughter Rachel Simone Tolliver; mother Madeline L. Tolliver; brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Lacreaca liked to shop and travel. She loved music and treated her pets like her own child.

Ms. Tolliver has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be no services at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Skies were cloudy over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some very light rain that has moved into the area. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible as we head into Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories