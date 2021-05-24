Clear
Lainey Grace Gould, 9

Lainey Grace Gould, 9, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.

She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri September 28, 2011 to Jonny and Kristine (Raymond) Gould.
Lainey loved her toy penguin, unicorns, having someone hold her hand and being at home with her family.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Evy Lynn Gould.
Survivors include parents; siblings, Cylence, Emma, and Landon Gould; grandparents, Rodney and Janice Raymond, Noble and Ellen Gould; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Children’s Mercy Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

A few light showers are pushing across the area this evening, mainly east of St. Joseph. Most areas will stay dry this evening with rain chances increasing early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances look to finally take a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive Friday into the weekend.
