Lakeshia's Obituary

Lakeshia Tashea Hughes 30, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday May 19, 2019. She was born June 19, 1988 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and was a homemaker. She is survived by mother, Lisa Hughes, father Theodore Hughes, daughters, Ondrell and Oubrell, brothers, Dontane, Devontra, Darrion and Nathanial Hughes, sisters, Airreanna, Shamika, Doneshia and Micha Hughes, and her companion Daniel Rivera. Memorial services following Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Lakeshia Hughes Memorial fund Online tribute fund, and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com, select "tribute fund", or in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.