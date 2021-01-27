Clear
Lalah Jane Milligan (Newby), 85

Lalah Jane Milligan, 85, of Liberty, passed away January 14, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:12 PM

Liberty, Missouri- Lalah Jane Milligan, 85, of Liberty, passed away January 14, 2021 at her home.
She was born March 9, 1935 in Maysville, Missouri to Franklin J. and Ethel (Niederhauser) Newby.
Lalah was an office administrator for Foxwood Pharmacy and Gladstone Health Mart until her retirement.
Preceding her in death: her parents, Franklin J. and Ethel Newby; son, James Milligan; 2 brothers, Bill Newby and Bob Newby and sister, Verna Bryant.
Survivors: husband, Lloyd Milligan, of the home; 3 daughters, Diana Milligan, Gladstone, Missouri, Margaret (Chris) Treat, Kansas City, Missouri, Wanda Milligan, Crystal Lake, Missouri; son, Leonard Milligan, Cowgill, Missouri; sister, Wanda Jones, Smithville, Missouri; daughter in law, Donna Milligan, Pleasant Valley, Missouri; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Milligan has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held in the spring.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

