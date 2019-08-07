Lana L. Babcock, 75, St. Joseph, MO

Lana's Obituary

HEATON-BOWMAN-SMITH & SIDENFADEN CHAPEL - - St. Joseph, MO

Lana L. Babcock

1943-2019

Lana L. Babcock, 75, St. Joseph, passed away August 5, 2019.

Lana Lee Babcock was born December 2, 1943 to Virgil Lee and Ernestine Sponcel Babcock. Her younger brother, Roy Don, passed away in 1987.

She grew up in Faucett, Agency area and attended Faucett High School, graduating in the class of 1961. She then attended St. Joseph Junior College and Northwest Missouri State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in History and Vocal Music in 1965. Upon graduation, she accepted a job with the West Platte R-1 School District in Weston, Missouri and began teaching World History, Vocal Music and Psychology the following fall. While at West Platte, her choirs grew from a single girls choir of approximately 25 members to larger girls choirs, boys choirs and a mixed choir that numbered 128 which was more than half the high school population at that time. While teaching, she began a Masters program at NWMSU in Guidance and Counseling. She taught at West Platte for 20 years, then moved to the Houston, Texas area and taught at Spring Independent School for 5 years. Upon returning to Missouri, she taught at Albany High School for one year, then completed her teaching career at North Platte, Dearborn for the last 17 years, making a teaching career of 43 years.

She was a member of the Missouri State Teachers Organization, the Northwest Missouri Guidance Assoc., the Missouri Guidance Association and was given a honorary lifetime Missouri Parent Teachers Association membership.

As a young woman, she lost her fiancé, Elton Kisker of Farley, Missouri, in a tractor accident. She was later married to Martin Clemens for 19 years.

Lana always loved her music and enjoyed the various school and church choirs she directed, including the Ashland United Methodist choir she directed for 15 years. She tremendously enjoyed the many, many music students she had through the years.

Her family was the great love of her life and today includes her brother Virgil, his daughter Tina Schottel with children Haven, Quinci, Grace and Isaiah. Virgil's Son, Virgil III (Regina) and children, David and Carlie. Don's children, daughter Tracy (Josh) Howery with children, Ashley, Tristan, Austin and Brandon, Don's sons Roy Don, Jr., and John Britan and his son Gage.

She was a member of the Faucett Christian Church and later the Ashland United Methodist Church.

Visitation: 5:00-7:00 PM; Friday; August 9, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Ms. Babcock will be cremated following the visitation.

The family suggests memorials to Backpack Buddies food program, at any school where she was employed as a teacher.