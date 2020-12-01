Lance Hardin, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Liberty Hospital.

He was born September 14, 1964 in Albany, Missouri to Raymond and Doris (Neal) Hardin.

Lance married Marel Sommerhauser April 24, 1987; she survives of the home.

He was co-owner of Autobody Equipment Solutions and was highly respected in his field.

Lance enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid fan of watching Judge Judy. Lance could fix or build anything and would drop what he was doing to help anyone that needed him. But most importantly, Lance loved being a Papa to his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hardin; mother, Doris Sowards; stepfather, Eldon and sister, Janet Hardin.

Survivors include the love of his life, Marel; children, Travis Latta, Rindy Consolver (Kyle), Megan Hoppe (Blake), Morgan Bunch (Cody); grandchildren, Lainey, Connor, Reid, Landon, Rowan; siblings, Jean Rainez (Alex), Randy Hardin (Ronilue); father and mother-in-law, Danny and Linda Sommerhauser; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Missouri Department of Conservation.