Lanny Joe Phillips November 05, 1954 - January 30, 2019

Lanny Joe Phillips, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care with his loving family by his side.

Lanny was born on November 5, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Byrl and Gertrude (Palmer) Phillips. He was a 1973 graduate of Lafayette High School.

Mr. Phillips was employed as a corrections officer for Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center and was previously employed by Mead Products for over twenty-seven years.

Lanny was baptized of the Baptist faith. He was a lifetime avid Raiders fan and enjoyed fishing, The Beatles, Muhammad Ali, The Andy Griffith Show, but above all playing with his grandchildren and spending time with his beloved family.

Lanny married Sandy Elrod on September 26, 1980. She survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include his children; Dan Clary, Sedalia, MO, Kristen Burks (Matthew), Macon, MO; Valerie Vann (Chad), St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Steven Kalebic, Niklas Clary, Sofia, Joseph and Stella Burks, Breanna Chandler (Clayton), Brandon Vann, Christian Phillips (Stephaine) and Veronica Vann; great-grandchildren, Drake and Emmy Chandler, Ayden and Ava Vann and special buddy, Lucy Baier; two sisters, Judy Arnold and Sarah Moser (John) and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Lanny was preceded in death by two brothers, Victor and Gene Phillips; brother-in-law, Jim Arnold; sister-in-law, Pat Phillips and nephew, Greg Arnold

Services 1:00 PM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 12:00 PM Monday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Noyes Home for Children.