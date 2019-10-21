Clear

Lanny Lee Hall, 77, Cameron, MO

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 3:42 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Lanny L. Hall
1942-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Lanny Lee Hall, 77, Cameron, passed away on October 21, 2019.
Lanny was born on January 17, 1942 in Trimble, Missouri to Forrest “Butch” and Daisy (Ford) Hall.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Daisy Gray; father and step-mother, Butch and Betty Hall; wife, Joan Hall; son, James Hall and daughter, Dannette Russell; brother, Noel Hall.
Lanny was a 1959 graduate of Cameron High School and worked as a courier driver for Quick Delivery, until retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors: son, John H. Hall, Harrisonville, MO; 4 grandchildren, Lanna (Tim) Tittle, Independence, MO, Terra Hendrix, Michael Hendrix and David Hendrix; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Bobby Gray, Olathe, KS and Gene Gray, Portland, OR; 4 sisters, Mary Kennedy, Cameron, Ruby Hall, Cameron, Carol Jones, Lathrop, MO and Debi Gross, Osborn, MO; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hall has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

