Larry Alan Sunde 1958-2018

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 8:46 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry


Larry Alan Sunde

1958-2018

Larry Alan Sunde, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at LaVerna Village.
He was born April 2, 1958, to Wilbur and Lois (Armstrong) Sunde.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his siblings, Sheron Russell, John Sunde, and James Koziej.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

