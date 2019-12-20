Clear
Larry Allen Everhart, 70

Cremation has taken place.

Larry Allen Everhart
1949-2019

Larry Allen Everhart, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
He was born May 27, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy (Lewis) Everhart.
Survivors include fiancé of 48 years, Rana Torkelson; sisters, Diana Arn and Delores Butcher; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation under the direction Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.

