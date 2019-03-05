Larry Allen Starling July 27, 1943 - February 25, 2019

Larry Allen Starling 75, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Monday, February 25, 2019 in Saint Joseph. Born July 27, 1943, Lost Nation, IA. Preceded in death by father, Eldon Starling. Survivors include mother, Lois Will, daughter, Paula Isgrig, sisters, Derise Rawls and Luanne Hillock, and companion, Karen Shaffer. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials Larry Starling Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.