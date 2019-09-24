Larry "Bob"'s Obituary

Larry "Bob" Weed, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully in his home on September 23, 2019. He was born in St. Joseph on November 26, 1940 to Lonnie and Ruth Weed. He married the love of his life, Beverly Allen, on September 16, 1967. They had two sons Brian (Rachael) Weed of Managua, Nicaragua and Brandon (Aubrie) Weed of Faucett, MO. Bob also had three loving granddaughters, Karly, Abi and Brynna. Since accepting Christ as his Savior at age 40, Bob's life changed. His desire was to share the love of Christ with as many people as he could. He also always had a story or two for anyone who would listen. Bob will be best remembered for his love for his Savior and his family. He was very proud of his sons. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 Friday, September 27, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home with Brian Weed officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 Friday at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Any memorial contributions can be designated to the ministry of Brian Weed and sent to the following: Bible Baptist Fellowship International, BBFI, PO Box 802757, Kansas City, MO, 64180. Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com.