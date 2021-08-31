Larry Clyde Shepherd, 75, of Osborn, passed away July 29, 2021.

He was born June 21, 1946 in Plattsburg, Missouri to Elmer and Letta (Delaney) Shepherd.

Larry was a heavy equipment operator until retiring.

He is preceded by his parents, Elmer and Letta; sister, Donna Clark and step-daughter, Christy Jacobs.

Survivors: wife, Carol; sons, Dean (Angie) Shepherd and Shane (Heather) Shepherd; step-daughter, Shelly Baker; sisters, Shirl (Jimmy) Bloss and Bonnie (Jim) Russell; brother, Jerry (Linda) Shepherd; grandchildren, Stephani Wallace, Toni Buckles, Amber Shepherd and Jacob Shepherd; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, Osborn Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM, Monday evening, August 2, 2021, Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Memorial Fund: The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to help with funeral costs in ℅ Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.