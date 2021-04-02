Larry Dale Buckles, 74

Larry Dale Buckles passed away on March 18, 2021 after a long battle with dementia. He was born April 18, 1946 at the family home in rural Holt County, the last of thirteen children to Clarence Ernest and Opal Belle (Kissire) Buckles.

Larry’s father passed away June 28, 1948, then the family moved into Mound City, MO where Larry began grade school. The family moved to St. Joseph, MO in 1957, here Larry completed his schooling by attending Washington and Everett Elementary Schools. He graduated from Central High School in 1964. Then he attended Gard Business University.

Larry served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969. He was assigned to the Air Force Communication Service where he attained a top secret clearance with crypto access. During his service, he was stationed in the Philippines for 18 months.On December 6, 1969, he married Nora Lee Smith. They had one son, Larry Dale Buckles II.

Larry began working at 8 years of age, shinning shoes at Jackson’s Barber Shop in Mound City, where he was referred to as Peanut by the owner. After moving to St. Joseph with his family he continued working part-time delivering newspapers while in junior high, then in high school he sacked grocers for Manning’s Grocery and delivered for Culligan Water. After graduating from high school he entered The Gard Business University for a Business Administration Course. He was placed with the Western Union Telegraph Co. as a telegrapher. After serving in the Air Force he returned to St. Joseph and his former employment with Western Union Telegraph.

He then used his GI Bill to study as a printer and was accepted into an apprenticeship program at the St. Joseph Gazette where he became a Journeyman printer. Larry continued taking on extra jobs to supplement his income and became interested in the grocery business and meat cutting. After extensive training in the art of cutting meat from L B Newey, Larry and his wife purchased a grocery store in Union Star MO in 1979, where he became famous for his Ham Salad. After three years and a depressed economy, they closed the store, moved back to St. Joseph and ran a meat market at 18th and Olive for several years. In 1984, Larry returned to the printing field, working for various printers in St. Joseph and the print shop at Missouri Western State where he retired in 2006.

After retirement, Larry worked part time as a delivery person for Rogers Pharmacy, delivering to the long term care facilities in St. Joseph. Throughout his working career, Larry usually managed to keep busy with additional jobs that included painting houses with his brothers, pumping gas for Imperial Gas at 22nd & Olive, and assisting in farm work for the Moran family of Union Star, MO. For several years Larry and his brother, Wayne, smoked pork ribs and beef briskets and sold them at flea markets around the area. Later they fried pork rinds in a large cast iron pot and sold them at the flea markets.

Larry enjoyed deer hunting with his son and friends. Many years they gathered at the Moran farm enjoying the camaraderie along with a few friendly tricks while hunting deer. Larry was an Assistant Scout Master for his son’s Boy Scout Troop #29. He was also an honorary member of the Tribe-of-Micosay under the name of Legend Maker.Larry was always picking up extra work to support his family. He always made sure his Mother had groceries

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers: James Thomas, Ernest Max (Bud), Jerry Melvin, Russell Wayne, Glenn Kermit, and John Douglas (JD); five sisters: Thelma Lucille (Sis) Buckles, Helen Imogene Buckles, Delta Darlene Davis. Erma Arlene Fuhrman and Donna Mae Thompson; nephews: Kent and Darrin Fuhrman; and niece Lisa Buckles Price.

Surviving are his wife, Nora; son, Dale; sister, Connie Lou Mayfield (Ken) and many nieces and nephews.