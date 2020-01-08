Lawrence "Larry" Dean Dawson 69, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the North Kansas Hospital. He was born November 15, 1950 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Elmer and Lucille Dawson. He graduated from Central HS and Missouri Western State University with a BS in Business. He married Paulette Kingsley on April 1, 1972 in St. Joseph. Larry was a professional salesman, world class raconteur and modern day genius. He had a infectious laugh, loved life, was always there for his family, and never knew a stranger. Larry enjoyed being in the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and was a member of the Bigelow Big Bucks Club. He had a gift for building, fixing, and modifying anything. But most of all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, who will be missed by all. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Cecil Dawson. Survivors include, wife, Paulette Dawson of the home, son, Nick (Patti) Dawson, St. Petersburg, FL, daughter, Andrea (Jon) Miller, Tulsa, OK, granddaughters, Grace & Mary Miller, and brother, Kenny (Carol) Dawson of Eugene, OR, and his dog Muffy.

Funeral services: 11:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Horigan Chapel, Pastor Brady Testorff officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The entombment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to Project Hope Worldwide in memory of Larry Dawson to support his granddaughter Grace’s passion for serving orphans in Nicauragua. By check : Project Hope Worldwide, PO Box 845, Owasso, OK 74055, online projecthopeworldwide.org - choose donate, designation short term mission trip in memory of Larry Dawson. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com .