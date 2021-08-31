Larry Dean Goodwin, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

He was born March 29, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Cecil and Martha (Fox) Goodwin.

Larry married Shirley Jean Barmann on September 15, 1956. She survives of the home.

He worked at Quaker Oats for 36 years, retiring in 1994 as Senior Project Engineer.

Larry was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, working in the yard, traveling, bowling, and watching the Stock Market daily. Larry’s favorite holiday was Halloween as he enjoyed handing out candy to all the children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marsha Butcher and Bonnie Brand.

Additional survivors include children, Denise Griffin (Paul), Michael Goodwin (Sherie), Susie Trautman (Matt); grandchildren, Michael Griffin (Nancy), Sarah Kelly (Matt), Brandon Goodwin, Christina Levy (Kyle), Jacob Goodwin, Garrett Goodwin, Darin Trautman (Brittany), Brittany Trautman; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, Katie, Robert, Sarah, Alex, Tinley, Oaklyn, Phoenix, Knox, Hayes; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 9:30 A.M. Tuesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that anyone attending the visitation or service to please wear a facial mask. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.