Wathena, KS Larry Dean Redmond, 81, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at a nursing home in Hiawatha, Kansas.

Larry was born on September 6, 1939 in Wathena, Kansas to Harry and Myrtle (Jones) Redmond.

Larry graduated Bendena High School in 1957 and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1961. He worked for Quaker Oats for 30 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas.

He married Almeda Ruark on June 7, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Virginia Redmond and Betty Blair and brother-in-law, Richard Johnson.

Additional survivors include his children; Larry Redmond II (Jeane’), Basehor, Kansas, Renee Clary (Jeff) of Troy, Kansas, Grandchildren, Bailey Freeman (Adam), Brooke Scott (Matt), Amanda Clary (Fiancé, Jared Deeken), and Aimee Clary., Sisters, Darlyne Johnson of Bendena, Kansas and Lois Waldron (Leroy), Gladstone, Missouri., Numerous nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: 10:30 A.M. Friday, May 21, 2021

At the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena

Visitation: family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday.

Memorials: Wathena EMS