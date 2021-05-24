Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Larry Dean Redmond, 81

Larry Dean Redmond, 81, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at a nursing home in Hiawatha, Kansas.

Posted: May 24, 2021 5:18 PM

Wathena, KS Larry Dean Redmond, 81, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at a nursing home in Hiawatha, Kansas.

Larry was born on September 6, 1939 in Wathena, Kansas to Harry and Myrtle (Jones) Redmond.

Larry graduated Bendena High School in 1957 and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1961. He worked for Quaker Oats for 30 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas.

He married Almeda Ruark on June 7, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Virginia Redmond and Betty Blair and brother-in-law, Richard Johnson.

Additional survivors include his children; Larry Redmond II (Jeane’), Basehor, Kansas, Renee Clary (Jeff) of Troy, Kansas, Grandchildren, Bailey Freeman (Adam), Brooke Scott (Matt), Amanda Clary (Fiancé, Jared Deeken), and Aimee Clary., Sisters, Darlyne Johnson of Bendena, Kansas and Lois Waldron (Leroy), Gladstone, Missouri., Numerous nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: 10:30 A.M. Friday, May 21, 2021

At the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena

Visitation: family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday.

Memorials: Wathena EMS

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
A few light showers are pushing across the area this evening, mainly east of St. Joseph. Most areas will stay dry this evening with rain chances increasing early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances look to finally take a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories