Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Larry Dean Shelby, 83

Service: Monday, October 19th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Blvd., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 2:21 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Larry Dean Shelby
1937-2020

Larry Shelby, 83, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
He was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri to Clarence and Buelah (Coffman) Hutchison.
Larry married Donita Waltemath July 3, 1974.
He was an insurance salesman and during his career he took the opportunity to travel internationally teaching training seminars.
Larry enjoyed drinking scotch, socializing, and having a good time. Larry was a member of the Moila Shriners, Knights of Columbus and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jamie Shelby; grandson, Jacob “JJ” Stephenson; son-in-law, Tom Lewis; and two brothers.
Survivors include Wife, Donita Shelby; Daughters, Kelly Boone (Mark), Kim Lewis, Traci Shelby (Lisa), Toni Hoch (Abe), Ea Trumbo (Jack Jr.); thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 77°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 76°
A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories