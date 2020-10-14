Larry Dean Shelby, 83

Larry Dean Shelby

1937-2020

Larry Shelby, 83, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

He was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri to Clarence and Buelah (Coffman) Hutchison.

Larry married Donita Waltemath July 3, 1974.

He was an insurance salesman and during his career he took the opportunity to travel internationally teaching training seminars.

Larry enjoyed drinking scotch, socializing, and having a good time. Larry was a member of the Moila Shriners, Knights of Columbus and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jamie Shelby; grandson, Jacob “JJ” Stephenson; son-in-law, Tom Lewis; and two brothers.

Survivors include Wife, Donita Shelby; Daughters, Kelly Boone (Mark), Kim Lewis, Traci Shelby (Lisa), Toni Hoch (Abe), Ea Trumbo (Jack Jr.); thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Alzheimer's Association.