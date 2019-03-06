Larry E. Poage February 25, 1944 - March 6, 2019

Lawrence "Larry" E. Poage, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Larry was born in Buchanan County, Missouri on February 25, 1944 to Everett and Zilla Mary (Donaldson) Poage. He was part of the 1962 graduating class of the Maryville High School.

Larry answered his country's call, joining the US Army in 1964. He remained on active duty until 1968, serving two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. He remained in the Army Reserve from 1975 until 1997, leaving the service as a Master Sergeant.

In 1969, Larry married Ruth Wolf in Gallatin, MO; they celebrated 44 years of married life until Ruth's death on January 2, 2013.

He regularly attended the Wyatt Park Christian Church and was employed in the battery division of Johnson Control, as a tool crib attendant. In his down time, besides spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's activities.

Besides his wife, Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Dale Spencer; granddaughter, Anna.

He is survived by: sons Mark (Jean) and Michael (Laura) Donaldson and David (Leigh Anne) Poage; grandchildren Lorelei, Andrew (Elizabeth), Riley, Emma, Caleb, Josh; siblings Donald (Terryon), Zellma Spencer, Roger (Jayne), Joyce; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service 7:00PM Monday, March 11, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with visitation from 4:00-6:30PM Monday evening at our chapel.