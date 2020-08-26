Larry Edwin Agee, 83, of Lees Summit, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. He was born August 9, 1937 in Halls, MO, son of Ella and Levi Agee. He graduated from Harrisonville High School, class of 1955. He married Carmen Rabideau in 1956. Larry began his career working with cars at Hook Truck and Tractor. He later went to work at Hook Buick as a Mechanic among several other dealerships. Larry enjoyed his time spent working on cars, and time with his horse, Treat, which was his companion for 30 years. Larry was preceded in death by wife, Carmen in 2005, father, Levi Agee, and mother, Ella Dorothy Agee. Survivors include, children, Lisa (Larry) Britz of Lee's Summit, MO, Larry (Tammy) Agee, Jr. of Cole Camp, MO, and Debbie Winn of Lee's Summit, MO, siblings, John Agee, Delbert Agee, Daniel Agee, Joseph Agee, Lelah Major, and Lahoma Dickinson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Memorials are requested to the Larry Agee Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home or Bethel Cemetery.