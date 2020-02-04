Larry Eugene Barnard, 66

Larry Eugene Barnard passed away on January 31, 2020

Larry was born on November 19, 1953 at the old hospital in Cameron, MO to Don E. Barnard and Doris May (Kruse) Barnard.

Larry was preceded in death by his brother, David Lee, and his parents.

He served in the Air National Guard from 1972 to 1978.

Larry worked as an HVAC maintenance supervisor for the state of Missouri for 21 years. He taught HVAC maintenance and repair at Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) for 3 years before retiring completely.

Larry enjoyed music and playing in a band during his younger years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always had a construction project going, renovating house and building three houses from the ground up. He enjoyed traveling when he could get away, but his favorite place was always home on the back deck watching the ducks and listening to the frogs in “The Pond”.

He is survived by his wife and friend, Veda Barnard; sister, Wanda Hahn; son, Philip (Megan) Barnard; three stepchildren, Carrie Stretch (Michael), Kathryn Baldwin (Rick Mizer) and Roger Earehart; two grandchildren, Lillie and Caleb; four step grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicole, Steven and Stacy; two nephews, Brad and Alan Hahn.