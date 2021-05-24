Clear
Larry G. Lent, 81

Larry G. Lent, 81, Greensboro, North Carolina, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Posted: May 24, 2021 5:03 PM

Larry G. Lent, 81, Greensboro, North Carolina, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
He was born July 18, 1939 in Holt County, Missouri to Charles and Aulta (Hodgin) Lent.
He graduated from Oregon High School in 1957. In 1961 he joined the United States Navy where he served in the Pacific Fleet for 4 years. He went on to work for Ford Motor Company for over thirty years.
On October 23, 1962 he married Mary “Lynne” Cramer. She precedes him in death.
Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Vickie Lynne; brother, C.W.; and sister, Esther.
Survivors include son, Michael Lent (Jenn); daughter, Michelle Brown (Eric); grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Nathan, Allison, Zachary, Mikey, Jennifer, Jenna, Danielle; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Wesley (Virginia); sister, Sharon; sister-in-law, Marianne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Cowen Cemetery, New Point, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 – 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A few light showers are pushing across the area this evening, mainly east of St. Joseph. Most areas will stay dry this evening with rain chances increasing early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances look to finally take a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive Friday into the weekend.
