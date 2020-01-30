Larry Jones, 71, of St. Joseph, died January 29, 2020. Larry was born July 12, 1948 in Maryville, MO, to Corwin and Dorothy (Weller) Jones.

Larry was a graduate of Lafayette High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era in 1969, and received an honorable discharge after four years of service. Larry then served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for an additional five years. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Missouri Western State University, and a Masters Degree from Northwest Missouri State University.

He began his teaching and coaching career in Jameson, MO, then went to King City, MO, and retired as Principal of South Holt R-1 in Oregon, MO. He was a member of Woodson Chapel and PSRS-PEERS.

Larry married Nancy on May 2, 1969 at Zion United Church of Christ in St. Joseph, MO, and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Christian A. Jones and Spencer M. Jones; grandchildren, Dana, Savannah , Ashleigh, Carly , and Jameson Jones; three great-grandsons; his mother Dorothy Jones; sister Marcia Wagers (Randy); sister-in-law Lea Watson (Steve) nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father Corwin and in-laws Jack and Pat Barnhart.

He enjoyed playing guitar, traveling, spending time with his family, and loved living in the Morningside Addition of St. Joseph.

Larry has requested for family and friends to do an act of kindness and to pass it on.

An informal gathering with informal attire will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, 816 Faraon Street, St. Joseph, MO. Military honors will be rendered at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.