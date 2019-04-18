Obituary

Larry K. Correll

1957-2019

Larry K. Correll, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019.

He was born February 2, 1957, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James K. Correll and Dorothy L. Peek.

Survivors include daughter, Peggy; sons, Shaman and Collin; grandchild, Phin; step mom, Esther; sister, Kerry Gann and Peggy Wood; aunt, Lorraine Thomas; brothers, Perry Summers, Randy and Ronnie Moss; nieces, Darla, Brandy; nephew, Tadd, James; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Meierhoffer to help with funeral expenses or to donate online at Larry Correll’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.