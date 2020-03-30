Larry L. Barnett, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

He was born September 4, 1938 in Stewartsville, Missouri.

Larry married Shirley Morris on September 4, 1960; she survives of the home.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

Larry loved airplanes and flying them; he was working on getting his pilot license. He also enjoyed woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Dorothy (Jackson) Barnett, and brother, Norman Barnett.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Shirley; children, Roy Barnett, Kim Pflugradt (Matt), Jennifer Pflugradt (Jay), Paul Barnett (Christine); grandchildren, Ryan (Hannah), Taylor, Chris, Jason (Linsey), Katie, Scotty, Elizabeth, Anessia; greatgrandchildren, Ava, Evan, Andrew; brother, Tom Barnett (Sharon); sisters, Jackie Jundy, Glenda McKinstry, Diana DenBeste, Debbie Dorsel (Frank), Pam Braffett; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call between 12:00 Noon and 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.