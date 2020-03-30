Clear
BREAKING NEWS Third positive coronavirus case reported in St. Joseph Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Larry L. Barnett, 81

Visitation: Sunday, March 29th, 2020 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 9:16 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Larry L. Barnett, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
He was born September 4, 1938 in Stewartsville, Missouri.
Larry married Shirley Morris on September 4, 1960; she survives of the home.
He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Larry loved airplanes and flying them; he was working on getting his pilot license. He also enjoyed woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Dorothy (Jackson) Barnett, and brother, Norman Barnett.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Shirley; children, Roy Barnett, Kim Pflugradt (Matt), Jennifer Pflugradt (Jay), Paul Barnett (Christine); grandchildren, Ryan (Hannah), Taylor, Chris, Jason (Linsey), Katie, Scotty, Elizabeth, Anessia; greatgrandchildren, Ava, Evan, Andrew; brother, Tom Barnett (Sharon); sisters, Jackie Jundy, Glenda McKinstry, Diana DenBeste, Debbie Dorsel (Frank), Pam Braffett; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call between 12:00 Noon and 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Clouds increase going into Monday afternoon as another low pressure system moves through the region. This system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories