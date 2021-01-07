Larry L. Calvert, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020.

He was born July 3, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Harry and Lois (Hudson) Calvert.

Larry married Janet Dunn August 8, 1969. She survives of the home.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. Larry later retired from Johnson Controls after 29 years of employment.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Calvert; mother, Lois; brothers, Terry and Richard Calvert.

Additional survivors include sons, Larry Calvert II (Sharon), Aaron Calvert; grandchildren, Shannon and Brian Calvert; 3 great-grandchildren; father, Harry Calvert; sister, Judy McMillian (Tom); 4 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.