Larry L. Faustlin, Jr., 58

Larry “Doc” Faustlin, age 58, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones November 1, 2020. He survived cancer graciously and courageously until the very end. Born January 26, 1962 to Lawrence and Wilma Faustlin of Ravenwood, MO, he grew up in the farmhouse his father built.

He was pleased that life brought him full circle, as he lived the last years of his life in that same farmhouse. Larry was a nostalgic man with a deep love for family who found value in old things and the memories associated with them. This is evidenced by the way he beamed as he recounted stories of teaching his granddaughter “Maddy” to shoot his old .22 rifle, rebuilding his old blue Ford pickup with his grandson “Gauge”. Despite his battle with cancer he was determined to be a part of and wanted to share in the memories of Tyler, Kaley and Justin’s weddings, he was honored to be asked to walk Kaley down the aisle. Larry and his son Jeremy began to rehabilitate the family farm when Jeremy was a boy. He loved all of his children and whether they needed rescue or advice they knew he was always there for them.

Larry and Trish spent many happy years together and shared the same vision for rehabilitating the family farm working together making improvements and celebrating the progress they made along the way.

He would beg to differ, but those closest to him knew he was often the smartest man in the room. He was incredibly intelligent with a passion for learning. With a near photographic memory, a natural ability to calculate math, physics, geometry, and algebraic problems rapidly in his head, and with his love of nonfiction, autobiographies, and scientific journals, Larry was the guy you wanted on your trivia team. Additionally, Larry was a quick witted, funny guy known for his one-liners; whether he was delivering the perfectly timed punchline to a joke, recalling historical and literary quotes, reenacting movie scenes and song lyrics or handing out advice and insights from his vast inventory of “Doc Logic”.

Larry graduated as the Salutatorian of Northeast Nodaways’s class of 1980. He later graduated top of his class from Lincoln Technical Institute as a certified diesel mechanic. For many years Larry owned and operated Faustlin Concrete Construction in addition to farming and raising cattle. He was always an honest and ethical businessman.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Edward and Tommy Faustlin. Larry is survived by his wife Trish Faustlin; Son Jeremy (Cammi) Faustlin: grandchildren Gage and Madison “Maddy” Faustlin, brother Stephen (Heather) Faustlin: sister Deloris (Todd) Puckett. He was a father to Tyler (Madeline) Folkerts, Kaley (Ethan) Miller and grandson Atlas Miller, and Justin (Kara) Folkerts. He left many other relatives and friends and he cared deeply about them all.

He refused to feel sorry for himself, he never gave in to cancer and continued to fight until the day he passed. To all those missing him, remember his favorite John Wayne quote- “courage is when you are scared to death, but you saddle up anyway”.

Larry has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.