Larry L. Motley, Sr.

1956-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Larry L. Motley Sr, 61, passed away peacefully at home Friday, October 26, 2018 in Cameron, MO. He was born December 16, 1956 in Rockville, MO, a son of the late Catherine and James Motley.

Larry’s life was his own, he lived it unapologetically and how he wanted. He loved good food, fishing, hunting, football, movies and family. He also loved to cook and liked to think of himself as a chef. Larry was a jack of all trades and admittedly a master of none. He loved to tell stories creating heartfelt memories for family, friends and anyone who was lucky enough to cross his path. Give him five minutes and he would return a warm smile imparting life lessons, wisdom and more often than not comedic relief. He had a streak of playfulness and sprinkles of ornery especially to those he cared for, but always quick to forgive and never judging.

Contrary to the rough façade and mountain man look, he was a kind and gentle soul perpetually putting others before himself, always eager to share whatever he had even if he didn’t have it to give. His genuine desire to help and share filled him with joy and a smile. Larry repeatedly opened his home and life to anyone struggling or without. He was a caregiver and father figure to many people and the patriarch to his own family and children. His life was spent working with his hands, building businesses, homes, friendships and a family. At his core and to the end, he was a fighter, fearless in trying, unafraid to fail. He was a hero for two children and a wife.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tammy L Motley; sons, Larry L. Motley Jr and Joshua S Motley; and sister Susan Motley-Wyatt from Earlham Iowa, brothers Leonard from Cameron and Paul from Florida. Services: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, 222 W. Third St, Cameron, MO 64429. Visitation: 6-8:00PM, Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Burial: Olympus Cemetery, Grove, OK. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.