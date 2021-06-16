Clear
Larry L. “Rowdy” Yates, 80

Larry L. “Rowdy” Yates, 80, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville, MO.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021

Larry was born in Maryville on June 27, 1940; and lived all his life in the area. His parents were Leland Ralph and Letha Malissa (Barr) Yates.

His parents preceded him in death, as well as his wife, “Ilene” Plymell, in 2003. He was also preceded by his brother Ronnie Yates, and great grandson T.J. Castillo.

He graduated from the Burlington Junction High School in 1958; and had attended the University of Missouri/Columbia.

Larry was a farmer. He had also worked many years at United Telephone in Maryville. And he had owned and operated Larry’s Tire & Oil, in Burlington Junction. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, in Burlington Junction.

He enjoyed tractors; and was the Tractor Santa guy in Burlington Junction. He liked to fish, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his 2 daughters: Cindy (Michael) Wurm, Maryville, and Cathy (Darrell) Barnett, Burlington Junction; his sister: Lillian (Jim) Lyberger, Kansas City, MO; 4 grandchildren: Joshua (Keri) Castillo, Darci (Heath) Henry, Andrew (Emma) Barnett, and Brent (Regan) Barnett; 7 great grandchildren: Carter Henry, Hallie and Brynn Castillo, Noah and Owen Barnett, and Quinn and Harlan Barnett; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, MO. The burial will follow at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO.

No formal visitation is planned. Friends can stop by after 8:00 AM, Tuesday, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO, to sign his register.

