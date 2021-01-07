Clear
Larry Lee Meyerdirk, 76

Larry Lee Meyerdirk, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 2:42 PM

He was born July 22, 1944 in Spencer, Iowa to George Mathise and Vila Rose (Stroup) Meyerdirk.
Larry married Kathy Young on June 26, 1970. She survives of the home.
He was a laborer for Wilbur Vault Company for 26 years, then worked at Menards for five years.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He loved fishing, woodworking, watching the Chiefs, and camping with the family.
Larry was a very personable, likable man who never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and a grandson.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; children, Ruth France, Gloria Amos (Mark), Billy, and Christina Miller (Jeff Daw); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Terry Cooper (Robbie).
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help defray funeral costs.

