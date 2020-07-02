Larry Leo Buck, 74

Larry Leo Buck

1944-2020

On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 4:30 P.M., following countless sets and numerous encores for adoring fans, Larry Buck gracefully exited the stage after a raucous ovation. He was 74 years old. He shook a few hands, signed a few autographs, and smiled at the ladies for the last time. He has taken the big show celestial, and the players who went before him are tuning up and are ready to jam.

Larry was born November 2, 1944 in Oak, Missouri to Leo and Hazel (Heinz) Buck.

He married Margaret Chesney on December 30, 1965, and married Shirley Vann on September 27, 1997.

He was a 1962 Central High School graduate and matriculated at Central Methodist University. Larry was a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Stein & Summers Real Estate. He was also a former teacher, resort owner, event promoter, and owner/operator of The Sunset Grill. Larry’s life was defined by his love for performing and promoting live music. He was a storyteller, many of those stories (it turns out) are actually true. He never met a stranger. If you were his friend, you were his best friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Leo and Hazel; sister, Bonnie and her husband Harold.

Survivors include children, Mike, Lin and Jamie, bonus children Kent, Kevin, Theran, Chad and Christi, daughters-in-law Sara, Kathy, Valerie, Tammy and Angela; twenty-some grandchildren, and maybe a dozen great-grandchildren. We’ve lost count of the people he held dear, including many cousins, nieces and nephews; too many to account for so we didn’t even try. But he loved you all.

The family will gather with friends Thursday, July 9 from 11:00 A.M.- 2:00 P.M., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. All guest are required to wear masks. Private Farewell Service & Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Thursday, July 9, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to The Midwest Music Foundation which supports wellness services, educational opportunities and access to musicians throughout our area. Donations can be made at https://midwestmusicfoundation.org/donate/. Livestreaming of service (available for viewing up to 30 days), online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.

A true Celebration of Life worthy of him (yes, a big rock concert and jam session) is being planned and will hopefully be held in the Fall.