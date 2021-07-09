Cameron, Missouri- Larry Leroy Deweerdt, 62, of Cameron, passed away June 27, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 4, 1959, in Cameron, Missouri to Leroy and Norma (Bauer) Deweerdt.

Larry was a 1977 graduate of Lathrop High School. He worked in construction as a contractor. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Lathrop and Cameron Elks Lodge #2615.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors: his wife, Becky, of the home; daughter, Nicole (Jason) Rhodes, Kansas City, Missouri, 2 step-daughters, Merissa (Brad) Rains, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Jennifer (Russ) Morrison, Lathrop, Missouri; step-son, Cody (Megan) Eads, Norfolk, Virginia; 2 sisters, Brenda (Patrick) McCabe, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and Cheryl (Carl) Hughes, Kansas City, Missouri; 2 grandchildren, Joslyn and Jaxson Rhodes.

Celebration of Life: 6:00 PM, Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Cameron Elks Lodge #2615. ( 9018 NE Hwy. 69, Cameron, MO)

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.