Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Larry Lloyd Gray, 76

Visitation: Friday, September 11th, 2020 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 109 N. 3rd Street, Gower, MO 64454. ■ Service: Saturday, September 12th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home - Gower Branch. ■ Interment: Frazier Cemetery. Frazier, MO.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 11:26 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Larry Lloyd Gray, 76 of Easton, MO passed away September 8, 2020.

He was born on September 27, 1943 to Lloyd Mark and Leota Mae (Anderson) Gray in Buchanan County. Larry graduated from Easton High School in 1961.

On March 30, 1962 he was united in marriage to Eva Lorene Coffey. After their marriage they lived in the Easton area where they made their home.

Larry was a homebuilder in the area and was co-owner of GMG Construction in the community for many years retiring in 2004. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports, the Chiefs, Royals and most of all the Bulldogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry is survived by his wife Eva Gray; son Jeff Gray and wife Ruth; daughter Kim Thompson and husband Brian; grandsons Grant and Drew Thompson; sisters Patsy Lawson of Stanberry, MO and Nancy Knadler of St. Joseph, MO; brothers and sisters-in-laws Carol and Kevin Fuson and Peggy and Don Sutton; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday September 11th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12th at Hixson-Klein Funeral, Gower

Burial: Frazier Cemetery, Frazier

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Cold air and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The chance of rain will be there through the middle part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories